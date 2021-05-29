Global News Morning BC May 29 2021 1:40pm 04:00 How B.C.’s event planning industry plans on rebounding B.C.’s gradual reopening plan will hopefully mean the eventual return of events. Maureen Brown, President of the Fraser Valley Event Planning Association, shares their reaction to the news. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7905002/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7905002/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?