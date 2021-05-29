Menu

Global News Morning BC
May 29 2021 1:40pm
04:00

How B.C.’s event planning industry plans on rebounding

B.C.’s gradual reopening plan will hopefully mean the eventual return of events. Maureen Brown, President of the Fraser Valley Event Planning Association, shares their reaction to the news.

