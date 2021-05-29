Menu

Global News Morning BC
May 29 2021 1:16pm
05:11

Reaction to Kamloops discovery

Estelle Edgar with the KUU-US Crisis Line Centre explains how they are helping people with the trauma of the disturbing discovery of human remains at a former B.C. residential school.

