Global News Hour at 6 BC
May 28 2021 8:36pm
02:16

B.C. Premier says Canada-U.S. border is not a priority

B.C. Premier John Horgan says he is in no rush to see the Canada-U.S. border reopened. Richard Zussman reports.

