Canada
May 28 2021 5:09pm
02:10

Local businesses react to Nova Scotia’s reopening plan

Beginning June 2, local retail businesses will be allowed to reopen and operate at 25 per cent capacity, while cafes and restaurants can open to outdoor patio dining. Jesse Thomas has more.

