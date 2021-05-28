Menu

Health
May 28 2021 3:25pm
01:17

Operation LASER plane to help transport Manitoba ICU patients

The Canadian Armed Forces provided this glimpse into the Hercules plane and containment system that will transport ill ICU patients from Manitoba to other provinces as needed.

