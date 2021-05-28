Health May 28 2021 3:25pm 01:17 Operation LASER plane to help transport Manitoba ICU patients The Canadian Armed Forces provided this glimpse into the Hercules plane and containment system that will transport ill ICU patients from Manitoba to other provinces as needed. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7903006/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7903006/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?