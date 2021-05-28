Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
May 28 2021 8:44am
04:37

Weekend Entertainment

It’s been over a year since Montrealers have dined out but as of today, the city’s restaurant terraces are officially open for business. Jay Walker runs us through some of the top spots

