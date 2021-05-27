Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
May 27 2021 10:13pm
01:54

B.C. biologist fights invasive fish in Cultus Lake

A B.C. biologist is fighting to rid one of the province’s most popular lake of a destructive invasive species, that was brought here deliberately. Linda Aylesworth reports.

