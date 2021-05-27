Menu

Canada
May 27 2021 7:23pm
01:33

‘I support this plan’: Hinshaw believes Alberta COVID-19 ‘Open For Summer’ strategy will work

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the ‘Open For Summer’ plan to relax COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta was based on the original draft submitted by her team.

