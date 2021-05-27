Menu

May 27 2021 7:23pm
Alberta’s top doctor confident in plan to relax COVID-19 restrictions

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says she believes the “Open For Summer” plan to ease and remove all COVID-19 restrictions is “a prudent approach.”

