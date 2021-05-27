Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
May 27 2021 6:00pm
02:01

All eligible Nova Scotians now able to book COVID-19 vaccine

Nova Scotia has reached a vaccine eligibility milestone, with the lowest approved age group getting the go-ahead to book their appointments. Alexa MacLean has the details and reaction.

Advertisement

Video Home