Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at Noon BC
May 27 2021 3:38pm
03:15

B.C. health officials to update COVID-19 vaccine dose interval

All eyes on Victoria again where B.C. health officials are expected to address the timeline between vaccine doses. Keith Baldrey reports.

Advertisement

Video Home