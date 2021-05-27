Global News Morning Edmonton May 27 2021 12:04pm 04:43 Parenting tips for keeping your kids active as the weather warms up Parenting expert Maureen Dennis has some tips for keeping kids healthy, active, and away from technology as the weather warms up. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7898513/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7898513/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?