Global News Morning Halifax
May 27 2021 7:49am
06:06

Cross-Canada Canoe

Long-time friends, Brett Casey and Eli Ederkorn (and Eli’s dog, Tundra) are canoeing across the country and will wrap up their journey in Saint John, N.B.

