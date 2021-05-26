Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
May 26 2021 6:29pm
01:59

B.C. football fans welcomed back into the Lions’ Den

With COVID-19 restrictions starting to lift, the BC Lions are preparing to welcome fans back inside BC Place come August. Jay Janower reports.

