Global News at 10 Regina May 26 2021 10:29am 02:00 Rainy Victoria Day in Saskatchewan welcomed by many Sunny long-weekend plans in Saskatchewan were derailed by wet conditions. Though annoying for some, the rain was welcomed by many after a bone-dry spring. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7894455/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7894455/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?