Global News at 10 Regina
May 26 2021 10:29am
02:00

Rainy Victoria Day in Saskatchewan welcomed by many

Sunny long-weekend plans in Saskatchewan were derailed by wet conditions. Though annoying for some, the rain was welcomed by many after a bone-dry spring.

