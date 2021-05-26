Global News Morning BC May 26 2021 10:27am 03:18 Ban on non-essential travel in B.C. extended until mid-June Tofino mayor Dan Law reacts to the B.C. restart plan, urging British Columbians to respect the travel ban on non-essential travel as long as it’s in place. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7894445/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7894445/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?