Global News Morning BC
May 26 2021 9:43am
05:38

B.C. restart plan dependent on vaccinations

B.C.’s restart plan has most in the province optimistic, but as Dr. Birinder Narang tells Sonia Sunger, things returning to normal is dependent on us keeping up the pace with vaccinations.

