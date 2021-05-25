Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
May 25 2021 9:20pm
02:12

Reopening B.C.: The roadmap to the return of sports and fitness

The B.C. government’s reopening roadmap paves the way for more sports and fitness, with the ultimate goal of being back to normal by the summer. Kylie Stanton has the details.

