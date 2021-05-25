Canada May 25 2021 7:39pm 01:57 B.C. family finds dozens of severed bear paws in North Shuswap area A B.C. family out for a weekend hike stumbled across a disturbing scene on Sunday: A dumpsite of animal parts. Grim discovery: B.C. family on hike finds dozens of severed bear paws <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7893248/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7893248/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?