Global News Morning BC
May 25 2021 11:25am
03:18

Mental Health and Heart Health

Many people have been experiencing heightened levels of anxiety during the pandemic. Naturopathic doctor Joyce Johnson joins Sonia Sunger with some tips that could help both your mental and heart health.

