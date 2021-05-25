Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
May 25 2021 10:04am
03:25

The latest from VIDO-InterVac on new funding

VIDO InterVac Director and CEO Volker Gerdts joins Global News Morning to discuss new funding from Blue Cross Saskatchewan along with an update on COVID-19 research at the Canadian Light Source.

