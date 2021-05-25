Global News Morning Montreal May 25 2021 9:26am 01:12 West Island bridge closure affects students The indefinite closure of the Île aux Tourtes Bridge has caused some area schools to cancel classes. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has the story Île-aux-Tourtes bridge shutdown prompts Montreal-area school closures, bus route cancellations <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7890611/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7890611/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?