Global News Morning Halifax
May 25 2021 6:37am
05:26

Nova Scotia passes 500k milestone of COVID-19 vaccination doses

“I believe that we’re going to keep moving ahead of schedule here with the plan, even as we head into second doses.” Minister of Health and Wellness talks 500k vaccine milestone for NS

