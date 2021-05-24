Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
May 24 2021 9:18pm
02:17

Many factors driving high price of lumber

Soaring lumber prices are believed to be behind a spike in wood thefts from Vancouver constructions sites and as Ted Chernecki reports, it appears the high cost of lumber will stay with us for some time.

Advertisement

Video Home