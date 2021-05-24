Menu

May 24 2021 8:22pm
Salmon Arm boy starts samosa business and gives to charity

A Salmon Arm boy has found a way to share his culture with his neighbors while giving back to charity. Sydney Morton met with the Samosa Kid to learn about his recipe for success.

