Mathieu Perreault May 23 2021 11:52pm 08:24 RAW: Winnipeg Jets Ehlers & Perreault Interview – May 23 Nikolaj Ehlers and Mathieu Perreault chat with the media following Sunday's 5-4 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers.