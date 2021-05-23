Menu

Lifestyle
May 23 2021 5:25pm
01:47

Kelowna athlete prepares for 2021 Paralympic Games

A Kelowna paralympic hopeful is busy training as her shot at making it to Tokyo for the Paralympic Games grows closer. Sydney Morton met with Michelle Jorgensen at the dojo .

