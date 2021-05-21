Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
May 21 2021 8:28pm
01:35

Saskatoon Hilltops hoping to remain on schedule this season

The Saskatoon Hilltops are planning and hoping to kick off their season on Aug. 8.

