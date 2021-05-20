Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
May 20 2021 6:09pm
03:06

Ontario government unveils COVID-19 reopening plan

The Ontario government has unveiled a highly anticipated COVID-19 reopening plan for the province. Kamil Karamali reports.

