Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health
May 20 2021 6:17pm
03:14

B.C. reports 357 new COVID-19 cases, fewest since mid-February

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reports 357 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, May 20, and three related death in British Columbia.

Advertisement

Video Home