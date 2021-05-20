The Morning Show May 20 2021 10:38am 03:56 Why you should make probiotics part of your daily routine Registered dietician Andrea Hardy talks about the ‘The Align Healthy Gut Team Up’ and how incorporating probiotics into your daily diet can help promote good gut health. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7879564/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7879564/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?