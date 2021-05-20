Global News Morning Toronto May 20 2021 9:59am 05:01 NDP calls for an independent inquiry into the province’s pandemic response Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath talks about her party’s call for an independent inquiry into the province’s COVID-19 pandemic response. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7879399/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7879399/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?