Global News Morning Toronto
May 20 2021 4:09am
04:48

Google releases its latest roundup of smart gadgets

Tech expert Kris Abel shares the latest tech lineup from Google’s IO Conference, including a dramatic visual change to the new Android operating system and a 3D video conferencing system.

