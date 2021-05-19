Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
May 19 2021 8:15pm
01:54

More than four overdose-related 911 calls made every day in Regina in 2021: RPS

Earlier this week the Regina Police Service reported responding to four apparent overdose deaths in just three days. Each death occurred at a different location.

