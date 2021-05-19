Menu

Canada
May 19 2021 3:07pm
01:06

Artistic producer on his last season with Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan

Will Brooks reflects on his time as an artistic producer, with his final season with the Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan festival fast approaching.

