Global News Morning BC
May 19 2021 9:55am
04:13

City of Vancouver apologies for historical racism

Raj Singh Toor of the Descendants of the Komagata Maru Society discusses the City of Vancouver’s apology for its role in the Komagata Maru incident of 1914.

