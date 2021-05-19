Health May 19 2021 10:17am 03:28 Family Doctor Day is May 19 Today is Family Doctor Day and Dr. Joanna Lynch from the Manitoba College of Family Physicians joins Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans with how we can recognize the day and our doctors. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7875721/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7875721/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?