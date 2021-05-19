Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Health
May 19 2021 10:17am
03:28

Family Doctor Day is May 19

Today is Family Doctor Day and Dr. Joanna Lynch from the Manitoba College of Family Physicians joins Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans with how we can recognize the day and our doctors.

Advertisement

Video Home