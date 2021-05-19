Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
May 19 2021 7:43am
06:18

NS Woman Shares Her Experience Living with Post-Polio Syndrome

Margaret Witney contracted poliovirus when she was one-year-old, and after beating the illness as a child, was diagnosed with Post-polio syndrome in her adult life.

