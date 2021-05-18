Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
May 18 2021 6:08pm
02:41

Community in mourning after 2nd child dies in Vaughan crash

As Catherine McDonald reports, the father stopped by to see the growing makeshift memorial but the family is asking for privacy.

