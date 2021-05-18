Menu

Global News at 6 Winnipeg
May 18 2021 5:13pm
01:40

Risk of storms: May 18 Manitoba weather outlook

Cold front moving through the province brings the risk of storms. Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Tuesday, May 18.

