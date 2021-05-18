Golf Manitoba May 18 2021 11:26am 03:29 Public health orders and Manitoba golf courses “I think right now the most important thing is we are able to get out on the golf course.” Itching to hit the links? Golf Manitoba clarifies what public health orders mean for your round. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7872241/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7872241/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?