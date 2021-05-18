Menu

Global News Morning BC
May 18 2021 11:04am
03:24

Vancouver City Council considers making Granville Street car-free on weekends

We talk to Vancouver City Councillor Sarah-Kirby Yung about her motion to have the Granville Entertainment District designated a pedestrian-only zone on weekends.

