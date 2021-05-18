Global News Morning Toronto May 18 2021 10:30am 04:35 CFL player opens up about mental health challenges amid season uncertainty Football player, Jakub Szott, talks about the impact the CFL season delays have had on his mental and physical health, and how he stays positive. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7872075/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7872075/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?