Food Banks
May 18 2021 10:08am
05:43

Global Give Back: Grant Memorial Church

In this episode of the Global Give Back, Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans introduces us to the folks at Grant Memorial Church who have been supporting Winnipeggers in need throughout the pandemic.

