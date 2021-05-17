Global News at 6 Regina May 17 2021 4:38pm 02:45 Hot, with showers possible: May 17 Saskatchewan weather outlook One more day of heat along with the risk of showers or thunderstorms. Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Monday, May 17. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7869963/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7869963/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?