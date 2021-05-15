Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
May 15 2021 9:51pm
01:36

Dozens displaced as 3-alarm fire consumes Surrey apartment building

Dozens of people were forced from their homes early Saturday after a large fire broke out in a Surrey apartment complex. Paul Johnson reports.

