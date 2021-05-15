Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

News

Dozens displaced as 3-alarm fire consumes Surrey apartment building

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 15, 2021 2:21 pm
Firefighters battle a three-alarm blaze at an apartment complex in Surrey. View image in full screen
Firefighters battle a three-alarm blaze at an apartment complex in Surrey. Global News

A three-alarm fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Surrey Friday night kept crews busy well into Saturday morning.

Flames broke out just before midnight in the building near 159 Street and 84 Avenue, forcing the evacuation of dozens of people from their homes.

Read more: Two houses badly damaged in suspicious 3-alarm Surrey fire

“We’ve been here all night trying to get it out,” Deputy Fire Chief Mark Griffioen told Global News.

“At this point, the building cannot be occupied, we don’t even have firefighters inside.”

Griffioen said the fire progressed into the building’s roof, where firefighters have had trouble accessing it with hoses and water.

The blaze has displaced the residents of 56 units in the four-storey building, along with residents of a neighbouring building who were left without power.

Click to play video: 'Two homes badly damaged in suspicious Surrey fire' Two homes badly damaged in suspicious Surrey fire
Two homes badly damaged in suspicious Surrey fire
