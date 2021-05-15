Dozens displaced as 3-alarm fire consumes Surrey apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

A three-alarm fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Surrey Friday night kept crews busy well into Saturday morning.

Flames broke out just before midnight in the building near 159 Street and 84 Avenue, forcing the evacuation of dozens of people from their homes.

“We’ve been here all night trying to get it out,” Deputy Fire Chief Mark Griffioen told Global News.

“At this point, the building cannot be occupied, we don’t even have firefighters inside.”

Griffioen said the fire progressed into the building’s roof, where firefighters have had trouble accessing it with hoses and water.

The blaze has displaced the residents of 56 units in the four-storey building, along with residents of a neighbouring building who were left without power.

Story continues below advertisement

0:49 Two homes badly damaged in suspicious Surrey fire Two homes badly damaged in suspicious Surrey fire