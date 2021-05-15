Judge May 15 2021 3:18pm 00:44 Retired Black B.C. Supreme Court judge wrongly handcuffed by Vancouver police Selwyn Romilly, the first Black judge elevated to B.C.’s superior court, was held by police who were searching for an assault suspect they said matched his description. Vancouver mayor apologizes to retired Black B.C. judge wrongly handcuffed by police <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7865752/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7865752/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?