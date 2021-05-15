Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
May 15 2021 2:15pm
06:18

Richmond’s Arjan Bhullar makes MMA history

B.C.’s Arjan Bhullar wins the One Championship Heavyweight title and becomes the first MMA World Champion of Indian descent.

Advertisement

Video Home