Canada May 14 2021 6:36pm 02:01 Manitobans 12-17 now eligible for vaccine Children 12 and up now qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine in Manitoba. This means more than 100-thousand youth could receive protection against the virus. Anya Nazeravich reports. All Manitobans 12 and up can now book Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine appointment